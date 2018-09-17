41 E Winter Park St Unit A

Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym pool clubhouse

1 Bedroom Condo in College Park - College Park 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium on the 1st floor. Ceramic tile flooring, open kitchen, the bedroom is a large size and has tile flooring throughout. 1 dedicated parking space. Shared laundry on site.



Water is included in the rent!

No dogs preferred.



Convenient right next to the I-4 / Princeton exit; a short drive to downtown Orlando, Florida Hospital, theme parks and only 1 mile from Publix and Starbucks. College Park Community Center is also nearby with pool, fitness and other amenities, located just behind Princeton Elementary School.



