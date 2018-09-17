All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 41 E Winter Park St Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
41 E Winter Park St Unit A
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

41 E Winter Park St Unit A

41 W Winter Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

41 W Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1 Bedroom Condo in College Park - College Park 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium on the 1st floor. Ceramic tile flooring, open kitchen, the bedroom is a large size and has tile flooring throughout. 1 dedicated parking space. Shared laundry on site.

Water is included in the rent!
No dogs preferred.

Convenient right next to the I-4 / Princeton exit; a short drive to downtown Orlando, Florida Hospital, theme parks and only 1 mile from Publix and Starbucks. College Park Community Center is also nearby with pool, fitness and other amenities, located just behind Princeton Elementary School.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5114416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 E Winter Park St Unit A have any available units?
41 E Winter Park St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 E Winter Park St Unit A have?
Some of 41 E Winter Park St Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 E Winter Park St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
41 E Winter Park St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 E Winter Park St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 41 E Winter Park St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 41 E Winter Park St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 41 E Winter Park St Unit A offers parking.
Does 41 E Winter Park St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 E Winter Park St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 E Winter Park St Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 41 E Winter Park St Unit A has a pool.
Does 41 E Winter Park St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 41 E Winter Park St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 41 E Winter Park St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 E Winter Park St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach