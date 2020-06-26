All apartments in Orlando
409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE

409 N Fern Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 N Fern Creek Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 Duplex in the downtown area. This home is the perfect location with easy access to the downtown area. This spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath home is boast of plenty of living space and privacy in the downtown area. This home is price to rent fast come see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have any available units?
409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have?
Some of 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
