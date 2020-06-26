409 N FERN CREEK AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 Duplex in the downtown area. This home is the perfect location with easy access to the downtown area. This spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath home is boast of plenty of living space and privacy in the downtown area. This home is price to rent fast come see it today.