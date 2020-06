Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace extra storage range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace range Property Amenities parking

***Available March 15th*** Full sized 1/1 in a converted bungalow in historic Eola Heights. Corner unit features all new plank style laminate flooring, a full kitchen and a living room with a decorative fireplace. Additional storage for bikes and accessories provided too! Live in an area that is within 1 mile of Publix, SunRail, Cobb Cinema Café and Lake Eola Park.