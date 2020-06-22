4071 E MICHIGAN STREET

Available for immediate occupancy! The Crossings at Conway offers the perfect environment for relaxed condo home living. This floor plan is open and airy with villa like features which includes a large private screened porch. The kitchen comes fully equipped with energy saving appliances. Spacious inside laundry room. Washer and Dryer included. Residents will enjoy the quietness and security of this gated community. Easy walk to La Fitness and restaurants. Quick drive to downtown Orlando and the airport. All applicants are required to do a credit and back ground check. $30 application fee and $100 condo application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
