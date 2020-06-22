All apartments in Orlando
4071 E MICHIGAN STREET
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:21 PM

4071 E MICHIGAN STREET

4071 E Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4071 E Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy! The Crossings at Conway offers the perfect environment for relaxed condo home living. This floor plan is open and airy with villa like features which includes a large private screened porch. The kitchen comes fully equipped with energy saving appliances. Spacious inside laundry room. Washer and Dryer included. Residents will enjoy the quietness and security of this gated community. Easy walk to La Fitness and restaurants. Quick drive to downtown Orlando and the airport. All applicants are required to do a credit and back ground check. $30 application fee and $100 condo application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

