All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4067 E MICHIGAN STREET
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

4067 E MICHIGAN STREET

4067 E Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4067 E Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful condo at Crossings at Conway offers the perfect environment to live carefree and condo home living. This floor plan is open and peaceful with villa like features, such as all one story buildings and large private screened porches. Residents and their guests will also enjoy the quietness of the community and surrounding iron gates. Also in walking distance to Winn Dixie, La Fitness, and Walgreens perfect for easy and quick access. Crossings at Conway is also very close to Downtown, Orlando Airport, and Winter Park. All applicants are required to do a credit and back ground check. No pets and NO smoking Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET have any available units?
4067 E MICHIGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET have?
Some of 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4067 E MICHIGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET offer parking?
No, 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET have a pool?
No, 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4067 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach