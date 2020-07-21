4067 E MICHIGAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Beautiful condo at Crossings at Conway offers the perfect environment to live carefree and condo home living. This floor plan is open and peaceful with villa like features, such as all one story buildings and large private screened porches. Residents and their guests will also enjoy the quietness of the community and surrounding iron gates. Also in walking distance to Winn Dixie, La Fitness, and Walgreens perfect for easy and quick access. Crossings at Conway is also very close to Downtown, Orlando Airport, and Winter Park. All applicants are required to do a credit and back ground check. No pets and NO smoking Please.