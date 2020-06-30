All apartments in Orlando
4058 FERROW ST
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

4058 FERROW ST

4058 Ferrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

4058 Ferrow Street, Orlando, FL 32811

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NW ORLANDO REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Remodeled 3BR/1BA, lots of tile, stainless appliances, new counter tops, spacious rooms, remodeled bath, back screened porch and open patio, huge fenced backyard. Dead End Street. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9647 or email mc1-00549@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5522579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 FERROW ST have any available units?
4058 FERROW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 FERROW ST have?
Some of 4058 FERROW ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 FERROW ST currently offering any rent specials?
4058 FERROW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 FERROW ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4058 FERROW ST is pet friendly.
Does 4058 FERROW ST offer parking?
No, 4058 FERROW ST does not offer parking.
Does 4058 FERROW ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4058 FERROW ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 FERROW ST have a pool?
No, 4058 FERROW ST does not have a pool.
Does 4058 FERROW ST have accessible units?
No, 4058 FERROW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 FERROW ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4058 FERROW ST does not have units with dishwashers.

