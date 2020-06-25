All apartments in Orlando
40 N HYER AVENUE
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

40 N HYER AVENUE

40 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

40 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You won't get more central than this Thornton Park Townhouse. Available Now! Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. One car Garage. Multi-purpose area on the first floor, set up your homme office, a play room a media area. Kitchen, living and dining area on the second floor. Bedrooms on the third floor. Wood floors throughout the living area and upgraded bathrooms and kitchen make this a home to put on your list. Three blocks from Lake Eola, open your door and enjoy the best of downtown living. Steps to restaurants, bars and shopping. Call us today to set up your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 N HYER AVENUE have any available units?
40 N HYER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 N HYER AVENUE have?
Some of 40 N HYER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 N HYER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
40 N HYER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 N HYER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 40 N HYER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 40 N HYER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 40 N HYER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 40 N HYER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 N HYER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 N HYER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 40 N HYER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 40 N HYER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 40 N HYER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 40 N HYER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 N HYER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
