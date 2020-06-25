40 N HYER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You won't get more central than this Thornton Park Townhouse. Available Now! Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. One car Garage. Multi-purpose area on the first floor, set up your homme office, a play room a media area. Kitchen, living and dining area on the second floor. Bedrooms on the third floor. Wood floors throughout the living area and upgraded bathrooms and kitchen make this a home to put on your list. Three blocks from Lake Eola, open your door and enjoy the best of downtown living. Steps to restaurants, bars and shopping. Call us today to set up your private showing.