Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

40 E HARVARD STREET

40 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

40 Harvard Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Spanish bungalow in the heart of Orlando's sought-after of College Park neighborhood. This 2 Bed, 2 Bath home has been lovingly restored with upgraded features throughout. Numerous windows create a bright, spacious feel to this 1,422 square foot home. Fresh designer paint colors compliment the marble, hardwood and ceramic floors. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, and a designer backsplash. Equal care was given to each bathroom, with dual sinks in the master bath, new subway tile in all wet areas, and generous counter space. The spacious family room features hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, and built-in book shelves that add to the charm of this home. All appliances are included - microwave, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and indoor washer and dryer (a luxury for College Park homes!). The beauty of this home continues outside with updated landscaping, decorative features and a backyard pergola that makes the perfect entertaining area. Additional upgrades include a new roof and AC unit in 2016. The convenient location is minutes from College Park's bustling downtown, I-4 access, downtown Orlando and Winter Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 E HARVARD STREET have any available units?
40 E HARVARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 E HARVARD STREET have?
Some of 40 E HARVARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 E HARVARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
40 E HARVARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 E HARVARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 40 E HARVARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 40 E HARVARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 40 E HARVARD STREET offers parking.
Does 40 E HARVARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 E HARVARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 E HARVARD STREET have a pool?
No, 40 E HARVARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 40 E HARVARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 40 E HARVARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 40 E HARVARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 E HARVARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
