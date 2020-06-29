40 E HARVARD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming Spanish bungalow in the heart of Orlando's sought-after of College Park neighborhood. This 2 Bed, 2 Bath home has been lovingly restored with upgraded features throughout. Numerous windows create a bright, spacious feel to this 1,422 square foot home. Fresh designer paint colors compliment the marble, hardwood and ceramic floors. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, and a designer backsplash. Equal care was given to each bathroom, with dual sinks in the master bath, new subway tile in all wet areas, and generous counter space. The spacious family room features hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, and built-in book shelves that add to the charm of this home. All appliances are included - microwave, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and indoor washer and dryer (a luxury for College Park homes!). The beauty of this home continues outside with updated landscaping, decorative features and a backyard pergola that makes the perfect entertaining area. Additional upgrades include a new roof and AC unit in 2016. The convenient location is minutes from College Park's bustling downtown, I-4 access, downtown Orlando and Winter Park.