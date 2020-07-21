3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

3983 Atrium Dr #30 - Deposit $1295. Monthly Rent $1295. Available March 1st!



Stunning newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located in a highly sought after country club community. Completely and recently updated with new flooring, new bathrooms, stunning kitchen complete with cabinetry lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24 hour manned security, golf course, restaurant, and a fitness center.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Ventura

Middle Jackson

High - Colonial

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- Get on FL-408 E from E Anderson St Follow FL-408 E to FL-551 S/S Goldenrod Rd in Azalea Park. Take exit 16 from FL-408 E Follow FL-551 S/S Goldenrod Rd, Curry Ford Rd and Woodgate Blvd to Atrium Dr in Orlando



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Pet Information-

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 to schedule a showing of the home!



(RLNE4233544)