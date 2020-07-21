All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3

3983 Atrium Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3983 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
3983 Atrium Dr #30 - Deposit $1295. Monthly Rent $1295. Available March 1st!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 to schedule a showing of the home!

Stunning newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located in a highly sought after country club community. Completely and recently updated with new flooring, new bathrooms, stunning kitchen complete with cabinetry lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24 hour manned security, golf course, restaurant, and a fitness center.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Ventura
Middle Jackson
High - Colonial
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- Get on FL-408 E from E Anderson St Follow FL-408 E to FL-551 S/S Goldenrod Rd in Azalea Park. Take exit 16 from FL-408 E Follow FL-551 S/S Goldenrod Rd, Curry Ford Rd and Woodgate Blvd to Atrium Dr in Orlando

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Pet Information-
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE4233544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 have any available units?
3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 have?
Some of 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 currently offering any rent specials?
3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 is pet friendly.
Does 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 offer parking?
No, 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 does not offer parking.
Does 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 have a pool?
Yes, 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 has a pool.
Does 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 have accessible units?
No, 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3983 Atrium Dr Unit U-3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach