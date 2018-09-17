All apartments in Orlando
3979 Versailles Dr

Location

3979 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a completely renovated 2/2 second-floor condo. New floors, fresh paint throughout, and updated appliances. Beautiful granite counters and new cabinets in the kitchen. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. It is located on the second floor with a screened-in porch and washer dryer hookups in the utility room. Cypress Pointe is a gated community with community pool. Located close to I4 and 25 minutes from I4. Minutes from Local shopping and dining.

* Additional HOA application

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 Versailles Dr have any available units?
3979 Versailles Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3979 Versailles Dr have?
Some of 3979 Versailles Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 Versailles Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3979 Versailles Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 Versailles Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3979 Versailles Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3979 Versailles Dr offer parking?
No, 3979 Versailles Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3979 Versailles Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3979 Versailles Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 Versailles Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3979 Versailles Dr has a pool.
Does 3979 Versailles Dr have accessible units?
No, 3979 Versailles Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 Versailles Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3979 Versailles Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
