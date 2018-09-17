3979 Versailles Dr

Amenities
This is a completely renovated 2/2 second-floor condo. New floors, fresh paint throughout, and updated appliances. Beautiful granite counters and new cabinets in the kitchen. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. It is located on the second floor with a screened-in porch and washer dryer hookups in the utility room. Cypress Pointe is a gated community with community pool. Located close to I4 and 25 minutes from I4. Minutes from Local shopping and dining.
* Additional HOA application
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.