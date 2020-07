Amenities

Come view this lovely 2BR/2BA condo in Ventura Golf Community. This wonderful Ground Floor Condo boasts a garden view and is very close to the community swimming pool. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. The property has laminate and tile floors. Community has 18 hole golf course, large swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, playground, ponds, fitness center and walking trails.