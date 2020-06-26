3883 ATRIUM DRIVE

Amenities

Location! Location! This well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the desirable GATED community of Ventura Country Club. This MOVE-IN READY condo is on the ground floor and makes it great for easy access. The unit also features, living and dining room combo, Hard wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms, inside laundry and a screened-in porch to relax and enjoy. Amenities include a country club, golf course, tennis courts, club house and community pool. Centrally-located for an easy 10-minute-drive to the Orlando International Airport or Downtown Orlando, convenient to shopping centers. restaurants and major highways.