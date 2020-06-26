All apartments in Orlando
3883 ATRIUM DRIVE

3883 Atrium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3883 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Location! Location! This well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the desirable GATED community of Ventura Country Club. This MOVE-IN READY condo is on the ground floor and makes it great for easy access. The unit also features, living and dining room combo, Hard wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms, inside laundry and a screened-in porch to relax and enjoy. Amenities include a country club, golf course, tennis courts, club house and community pool. Centrally-located for an easy 10-minute-drive to the Orlando International Airport or Downtown Orlando, convenient to shopping centers. restaurants and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE have any available units?
3883 ATRIUM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE have?
Some of 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3883 ATRIUM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3883 ATRIUM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
