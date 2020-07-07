3823 Millenia Blvd

Amenities

parking walk in closets gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool

Great !!! Avila North is a gated community with security on-site, in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach. Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, kids playgrounds, houses of worship, banks, supermarkets, shopping, and highly rated K-8 Sunny Isles school. 1 Large master bedroom with large walk in closet. 1.5 bathroom, and a den that can be set up as a second kid room or office. tile and carpetand nice and clean. Amenities: Community offers nice pool area with clubhouse, gym, 1 parking space. No pets allowed.