Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3784 Crescent Park Blvd
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

3784 Crescent Park Blvd

3784 Crescent Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3784 Crescent Park Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32812
Crescent Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3784 Crescent Park Blvd - Deposit $2750. Monthly Rent $2750. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

Fabulous 5 bed/ 4 bath Crescent park home overlooking Lake Warren. This home has a luxurious feel when you enter into the grand foyer. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with the kitchen and living room flowing through the sliding glass doors to the huge tiled patio. The large master suite is fit for a king with a private bathroom and walk in closet. Upstairs the loft has endless possibilities for a family room or play room. This home is in a great location just minutes from the airport. Schedule your appointment today as this one wont last long!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

(RLNE5359847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3784 Crescent Park Blvd have any available units?
3784 Crescent Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3784 Crescent Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3784 Crescent Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3784 Crescent Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3784 Crescent Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3784 Crescent Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 3784 Crescent Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3784 Crescent Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3784 Crescent Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3784 Crescent Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3784 Crescent Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3784 Crescent Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3784 Crescent Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3784 Crescent Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3784 Crescent Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3784 Crescent Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3784 Crescent Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

