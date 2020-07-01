Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

3784 Crescent Park Blvd - Deposit $2750. Monthly Rent $2750. Available Now!



Fabulous 5 bed/ 4 bath Crescent park home overlooking Lake Warren. This home has a luxurious feel when you enter into the grand foyer. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with the kitchen and living room flowing through the sliding glass doors to the huge tiled patio. The large master suite is fit for a king with a private bathroom and walk in closet. Upstairs the loft has endless possibilities for a family room or play room. This home is in a great location just minutes from the airport. Schedule your appointment today as this one wont last long!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



