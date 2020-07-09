All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

3662 Lower Union Road

3662 Lower Union Road · No Longer Available
Location

3662 Lower Union Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2.5 bath 2-story townhome with 2 car detached garage in the desirable Baldwin Park community will be available soon! The community features a pool, fitness center, walking trails, biking trails and dog park. The generous floor plan has separate living, dining and family room areas. The large kitchen has upgraded 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample counter and cabinet space and a large walk in pantry. There is a cozy niche off the kitchen perfect for a tech area. The first floor flows throughout with upgraded tile and large windows in the family room overlook a private back yard. Upstairs are 2 well sized bedrooms and a large bath with double sinks and a separate shower. The master bedroom is also over sized with double doors leading to a sumptuous bath with his and hers vanity areas that are separated by a large soaking tub. There is a walk in closet off the master bath and also a separate shower. A detached 2 car garage sits to the rear of the property. Baldwin Park community is centrally located to shopping and entertainment. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 Lower Union Road have any available units?
3662 Lower Union Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3662 Lower Union Road have?
Some of 3662 Lower Union Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 Lower Union Road currently offering any rent specials?
3662 Lower Union Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 Lower Union Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 Lower Union Road is pet friendly.
Does 3662 Lower Union Road offer parking?
Yes, 3662 Lower Union Road offers parking.
Does 3662 Lower Union Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3662 Lower Union Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 Lower Union Road have a pool?
Yes, 3662 Lower Union Road has a pool.
Does 3662 Lower Union Road have accessible units?
No, 3662 Lower Union Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 Lower Union Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3662 Lower Union Road does not have units with dishwashers.

