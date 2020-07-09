3662 Lower Union Road

Amenities

Spacious 3/2.5 bath 2-story townhome with 2 car detached garage in the desirable Baldwin Park community will be available soon! The community features a pool, fitness center, walking trails, biking trails and dog park. The generous floor plan has separate living, dining and family room areas. The large kitchen has upgraded 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample counter and cabinet space and a large walk in pantry. There is a cozy niche off the kitchen perfect for a tech area. The first floor flows throughout with upgraded tile and large windows in the family room overlook a private back yard. Upstairs are 2 well sized bedrooms and a large bath with double sinks and a separate shower. The master bedroom is also over sized with double doors leading to a sumptuous bath with his and hers vanity areas that are separated by a large soaking tub. There is a walk in closet off the master bath and also a separate shower. A detached 2 car garage sits to the rear of the property. Baldwin Park community is centrally located to shopping and entertainment. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.