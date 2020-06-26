3624 Lower Union Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

READY FOR QUICK MOVE-IN! Don't miss your opportunity to rent this Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage Townhome located in Beautiful Baldwin Park. Walk to the Village or enjoy many of the other great amenities Baldwin Park offers such as multiple parks, pools and gyms, Publix, CVS Pharmacy and Top rated schools. Entire home wired for internet and cable from a central hub in master closet. Already wired for surround sound in the family room for the movie nights we all love! This beautiful home won't last long so call now to schedule a viewing. Full-size washer and dryer included! Interested applicants can apply online at northpointam.com