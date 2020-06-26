All apartments in Orlando
3624 Lower Union Rd.

3624 Lower Union Road · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Lower Union Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
READY FOR QUICK MOVE-IN! Don't miss your opportunity to rent this Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage Townhome located in Beautiful Baldwin Park. Walk to the Village or enjoy many of the other great amenities Baldwin Park offers such as multiple parks, pools and gyms, Publix, CVS Pharmacy and Top rated schools. Entire home wired for internet and cable from a central hub in master closet. Already wired for surround sound in the family room for the movie nights we all love! This beautiful home won't last long so call now to schedule a viewing. Full-size washer and dryer included! Interested applicants can apply online at northpointam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Lower Union Rd. have any available units?
3624 Lower Union Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Lower Union Rd. have?
Some of 3624 Lower Union Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Lower Union Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Lower Union Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Lower Union Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 Lower Union Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3624 Lower Union Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Lower Union Rd. offers parking.
Does 3624 Lower Union Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 Lower Union Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Lower Union Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 3624 Lower Union Rd. has a pool.
Does 3624 Lower Union Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3624 Lower Union Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Lower Union Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 Lower Union Rd. has units with dishwashers.
