Orlando, FL
3604 IDITAROD LANE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

3604 IDITAROD LANE

3604 Iditarod Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Iditarod Lane, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, SPACIOUS TOWNHOME in MILLENIUM PARC gated community, S/S appliances and beautiful kitchen counters with oversized cherry cabinets. Balcony off the Mater Suite and covered Porch leading from the Kitchen, Large dining area off the great room and plenty of counter space in the kitchen and additional loft area. The den/office can be used as a 4th bedroom. COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND, MINUTES FROM MAJOR ROADS, AREA ATTRACTIONS, RESTAURANTS, AND SHOPPING. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

