3604 IDITAROD LANE

Gorgeous, SPACIOUS TOWNHOME in MILLENIUM PARC gated community, S/S appliances and beautiful kitchen counters with oversized cherry cabinets. Balcony off the Mater Suite and covered Porch leading from the Kitchen, Large dining area off the great room and plenty of counter space in the kitchen and additional loft area. The den/office can be used as a 4th bedroom. COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND, MINUTES FROM MAJOR ROADS, AREA ATTRACTIONS, RESTAURANTS, AND SHOPPING. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).