3583 Conroy Road #1123

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr gym on-site laundry pool tennis court valet service volleyball court

Move in NOW! Nice 2bd 2ba on 2nd floor with washer/dryer and water included!!! Near Millenia Mall!! - RENT: $1,298 DEPOSIT: $1,298



MOVE IN NOW!!



THIS WILL RENT QUICKLY! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY MOSAIC AT MILLENIA! NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! A MUST SEE! EASY ACCESS TO ORLANDO INT. AIRPORT, MILLENIA MALL, THEME PARKS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, AS WELL AS FINE DINING AND SHOPPING!



HAS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER! VALET GARBAGE PICK UP!

WATER & SEWER INCL! SPACIOUS BALCONY AREA! COMMUNITY HAS MANY RELAXING AMENITIES: POOL, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, TENNIS, 24 HOUR FITNESS CENTER AND MUCH MORE! 3583 CONROY RD.#1123 ORL. 32839



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management.



Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.



Schools:

Elementary - Millenia

Middle - Westridge

High - Oak Ridge



*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys. Community application fee $50 per adult.



* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4547281)