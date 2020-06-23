All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3583 Conroy Road #1123

3583 Conroy Rd Unit 1123 · No Longer Available
Location

3583 Conroy Rd Unit 1123, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
valet service
volleyball court
Move in NOW! Nice 2bd 2ba on 2nd floor with washer/dryer and water included!!! Near Millenia Mall!! - RENT: $1,298 DEPOSIT: $1,298

MOVE IN NOW!!

THIS WILL RENT QUICKLY! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY MOSAIC AT MILLENIA! NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! A MUST SEE! EASY ACCESS TO ORLANDO INT. AIRPORT, MILLENIA MALL, THEME PARKS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, AS WELL AS FINE DINING AND SHOPPING!

HAS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER! VALET GARBAGE PICK UP!
WATER & SEWER INCL! SPACIOUS BALCONY AREA! COMMUNITY HAS MANY RELAXING AMENITIES: POOL, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, TENNIS, 24 HOUR FITNESS CENTER AND MUCH MORE! 3583 CONROY RD.#1123 ORL. 32839

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Don't Wait! This great property won't last long. Contact Agent, Rosa Vazquez 321-230-8775 or Rosav@homevest.com, for more information and to schedule showings.

Schools:
Elementary - Millenia
Middle - Westridge
High - Oak Ridge

*Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools*

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys. Community application fee $50 per adult.

* WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4547281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 Conroy Road #1123 have any available units?
3583 Conroy Road #1123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3583 Conroy Road #1123 have?
Some of 3583 Conroy Road #1123's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3583 Conroy Road #1123 currently offering any rent specials?
3583 Conroy Road #1123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 Conroy Road #1123 pet-friendly?
No, 3583 Conroy Road #1123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3583 Conroy Road #1123 offer parking?
No, 3583 Conroy Road #1123 does not offer parking.
Does 3583 Conroy Road #1123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3583 Conroy Road #1123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 Conroy Road #1123 have a pool?
Yes, 3583 Conroy Road #1123 has a pool.
Does 3583 Conroy Road #1123 have accessible units?
No, 3583 Conroy Road #1123 does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 Conroy Road #1123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3583 Conroy Road #1123 does not have units with dishwashers.
