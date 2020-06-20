3583 CONROY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Resort Style Living in Mosaic at Millennia! This 1st floor, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo comes with a washer & dryer, assigned parking spot, tile kitchen & bathroom, private rear covered patio, stone counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and in home security system. Mosaic at Millennia is a gated community that offers its residents tennis courts, club house, park & play ground, volleyball area, valet trash disposal, out-door grills, fitness room and pool. Just minutes away from the Millennia Mall, major highways, and multiple shopping centers.