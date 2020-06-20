All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

3583 CONROY ROAD

3583 Conroy Road · (321) 234-1744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3583 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Resort Style Living in Mosaic at Millennia! This 1st floor, 3 bedroom/2 bath condo comes with a washer & dryer, assigned parking spot, tile kitchen & bathroom, private rear covered patio, stone counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and in home security system. Mosaic at Millennia is a gated community that offers its residents tennis courts, club house, park & play ground, volleyball area, valet trash disposal, out-door grills, fitness room and pool. Just minutes away from the Millennia Mall, major highways, and multiple shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 CONROY ROAD have any available units?
3583 CONROY ROAD has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3583 CONROY ROAD have?
Some of 3583 CONROY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3583 CONROY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3583 CONROY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 CONROY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3583 CONROY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3583 CONROY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3583 CONROY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3583 CONROY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3583 CONROY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 CONROY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3583 CONROY ROAD has a pool.
Does 3583 CONROY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3583 CONROY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 CONROY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3583 CONROY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
