Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:33 PM

3567 CONROY ROAD

3567 Conroy Road · No Longer Available
Location

3567 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
media room
volleyball court
This is not the traditional For Rent Listing. This property was remodeled to satisfy the demanding exigences of the owner. Top of the line Stanley Steel appliances, Granite counter tops, tile floor in wet areas and wood floor at the rest of the unit, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room, built in cabinet, fresh painted. Large balcony of around 220 SqFt. One assigned parking space. Resort style pool, sand volleyball, gim, movie theater, office space, pool table, and more recreational areas.
Close to shopping, Millenia mall and many restaurants; easy acces to I-4, Down town, Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

