3567 CONROY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pool table media room volleyball court

This is not the traditional For Rent Listing. This property was remodeled to satisfy the demanding exigences of the owner. Top of the line Stanley Steel appliances, Granite counter tops, tile floor in wet areas and wood floor at the rest of the unit, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room, built in cabinet, fresh painted. Large balcony of around 220 SqFt. One assigned parking space. Resort style pool, sand volleyball, gim, movie theater, office space, pool table, and more recreational areas.

Close to shopping, Millenia mall and many restaurants; easy acces to I-4, Down town, Turnpike.