356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is an amazing opportunity to live right in the heart of downtown. Great views of the downtown skyline from the fourth floor. Property has many great features , recently updated kitchen and baths…includes a 2 car garage attached.... The townhome has four levels, level one is garage and small room with storage, level two is fully equipped kitchen; frig, microwave, stove, dishwasher disposal, breakfast bar and large panty. kitchen is open to living and dining area.. there is also a half bath and small exterior deck. third floor is two master suites and washer/ dryer. fourth floor is small loft space and door open to the roof top. Some Utilities included. Property is walking distance to shopping, dining, Thornton Park, Lake Eola, Dr Phillips Arts Center… and much more