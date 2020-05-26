All apartments in Orlando
356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 PM

356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE

356 Osceola Avenue · (321) 239-8509
Location

356 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1696 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an amazing opportunity to live right in the heart of downtown. Great views of the downtown skyline from the fourth floor. Property has many great features , recently updated kitchen and baths…includes a 2 car garage attached.... The townhome has four levels, level one is garage and small room with storage, level two is fully equipped kitchen; frig, microwave, stove, dishwasher disposal, breakfast bar and large panty. kitchen is open to living and dining area.. there is also a half bath and small exterior deck. third floor is two master suites and washer/ dryer. fourth floor is small loft space and door open to the roof top. Some Utilities included. Property is walking distance to shopping, dining, Thornton Park, Lake Eola, Dr Phillips Arts Center… and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have any available units?
356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 S OSCEOLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
