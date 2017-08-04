All apartments in Orlando
3513 EXETER COURT

3513 Exeter Court · (407) 508-9335
Location

3513 Exeter Court, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1914 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
LAKEFRONT LIVING in heart of town. 95 feet of pristine lakefront await just outside your screened back patio. Bring your kayak or stand-up paddle board. Fish from the shore or stroll around the water's edge in the cool of the evening. A couple of mallard ducks make Lake Farrar their permanent home and will quickly become your new friend for bread. Home features spacious two story living room. Master bedroom on ground floor. Newly remodeled master bath with walk-in closet and walk-in shower with a wall of shower heads that will make you feel like you're at the Four Seasons Spa. Kitchen features gas stove, new appliances, and large pantry. Separate laundry room with included washer and dryer. Upstairs you'll find a cozy loft family room and the perfect space for a home office. Two more bedrooms round out the top floor. One features a massive walk-in closet. Oversized garage fits two cars plus a motorcycle. Dual ACs with separate upstairs and downstairs thermostats allow the kiddos to have a different temperature upstairs than mom and dad downstairs. Or save money on utilities bills when no one is upstairs. Community features TWO POOLS, adult and kid pools on Lake Porter. There's two tennis courts, a bike path, and club house. Minutes from Publix, Walmart, gym, MCO airport and downtown. Tons of great restaurants are blocks away on Semoran. Cul-de-sac street with no through traffic. Great neighbors. Zoned for top rated Boone High School. Rental criteria is documentable income 3x the rent and credit score 600+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 EXETER COURT have any available units?
3513 EXETER COURT has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 EXETER COURT have?
Some of 3513 EXETER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 EXETER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3513 EXETER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 EXETER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3513 EXETER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3513 EXETER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3513 EXETER COURT does offer parking.
Does 3513 EXETER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3513 EXETER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 EXETER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3513 EXETER COURT has a pool.
Does 3513 EXETER COURT have accessible units?
No, 3513 EXETER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 EXETER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 EXETER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
