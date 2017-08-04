3513 EXETER COURT

Amenities

LAKEFRONT LIVING in heart of town. 95 feet of pristine lakefront await just outside your screened back patio. Bring your kayak or stand-up paddle board. Fish from the shore or stroll around the water's edge in the cool of the evening. A couple of mallard ducks make Lake Farrar their permanent home and will quickly become your new friend for bread. Home features spacious two story living room. Master bedroom on ground floor. Newly remodeled master bath with walk-in closet and walk-in shower with a wall of shower heads that will make you feel like you're at the Four Seasons Spa. Kitchen features gas stove, new appliances, and large pantry. Separate laundry room with included washer and dryer. Upstairs you'll find a cozy loft family room and the perfect space for a home office. Two more bedrooms round out the top floor. One features a massive walk-in closet. Oversized garage fits two cars plus a motorcycle. Dual ACs with separate upstairs and downstairs thermostats allow the kiddos to have a different temperature upstairs than mom and dad downstairs. Or save money on utilities bills when no one is upstairs. Community features TWO POOLS, adult and kid pools on Lake Porter. There's two tennis courts, a bike path, and club house. Minutes from Publix, Walmart, gym, MCO airport and downtown. Tons of great restaurants are blocks away on Semoran. Cul-de-sac street with no through traffic. Great neighbors. Zoned for top rated Boone High School. Rental criteria is documentable income 3x the rent and credit score 600+