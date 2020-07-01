350 S. Osceola Avenue #4

Amenities
2/2.5 Condo In Osceola Brownstones Condominium Community - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Downtown Orlando Brownstone now available. $1,600 is a discounted rental rate due to ongoing construction and limited to no vehicle access to garage during construction. Lease term is 9-months. 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath multi-level brownstone has hardwood flooring in living room, tiled surfaces in bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer HVAC, full sized washer and dryer (non-warrantied) and more. Walking distance to Lake Eola, Thornton Park, local restaurants and bars, easy access to I-4 and 408. According to public records, there are 1,696 total square feet of living area. Separate HOA application/approval also required.
Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224
