350 S. Osceola Avenue #4

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2/2.5 Condo In Osceola Brownstones Condominium Community - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Downtown Orlando Brownstone now available. $1,600 is a discounted rental rate due to ongoing construction and limited to no vehicle access to garage during construction. Lease term is 9-months. 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath multi-level brownstone has hardwood flooring in living room, tiled surfaces in bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer HVAC, full sized washer and dryer (non-warrantied) and more. Walking distance to Lake Eola, Thornton Park, local restaurants and bars, easy access to I-4 and 408. According to public records, there are 1,696 total square feet of living area. Separate HOA application/approval also required.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE4894196)