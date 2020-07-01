All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
350 S. Osceola Avenue #4
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

350 S. Osceola Avenue #4

350 Osceola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/2.5 Condo In Osceola Brownstones Condominium Community - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Downtown Orlando Brownstone now available. $1,600 is a discounted rental rate due to ongoing construction and limited to no vehicle access to garage during construction. Lease term is 9-months. 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath multi-level brownstone has hardwood flooring in living room, tiled surfaces in bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer HVAC, full sized washer and dryer (non-warrantied) and more. Walking distance to Lake Eola, Thornton Park, local restaurants and bars, easy access to I-4 and 408. According to public records, there are 1,696 total square feet of living area. Separate HOA application/approval also required.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE4894196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have any available units?
350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have?
Some of 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 currently offering any rent specials?
350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 pet-friendly?
No, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 offer parking?
Yes, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 offers parking.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have a pool?
No, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 does not have a pool.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have accessible units?
No, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 S. Osceola Avenue #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach