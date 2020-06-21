343 AGNES STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Located in the Historic Lake Cherokee District in Orlando's downtown city center. Majestic oak trees and brick lined streets. Only six units in entire complex!



Convenient to the 408 (East-West Expressway), I-4 and the 429. Close to Lake Eola, Thornton Park and Orange Avenue, which runs through the downtown business district and popular restaurant, shopping and activity centers. Within miles of Walt Disney World, Universal and all the attractions. Little to no maintenance. Common areas and front landscaping maintained by HOA.

Plenty of storage space, two-car garage with Garage Tek organizational system, ample parking for two cars and all the amenities. Washer/dryer hookups in garage AND in upstairs hallway (very convenient to upstairs bedrooms and baths). Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, skylights, walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub and enclosed sitting area. Neutral beige carpet upstairs throughout. Refinished natural wood floors on the first floor.



Please note that there are no bathtubs in the bathrooms. Only shower stalls.



Entire interior recently repainted in earth tones. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Spacious living room/great room with wet bar. Enclosed tiled porch on first floor looking into a private landscaped courtyard. Also an enclosed second floor sitting area/porch off the master bedroom. Both areas large enough to use as personal office space. Less than a block away -- of picturesque Lake Cherokee.