Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:01 PM

343 AGNES STREET

343 Agnes Street · (407) 346-5743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 Agnes Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2362 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Located in the Historic Lake Cherokee District in Orlando's downtown city center. Majestic oak trees and brick lined streets. Only six units in entire complex!

Convenient to the 408 (East-West Expressway), I-4 and the 429. Close to Lake Eola, Thornton Park and Orange Avenue, which runs through the downtown business district and popular restaurant, shopping and activity centers. Within miles of Walt Disney World, Universal and all the attractions. Little to no maintenance. Common areas and front landscaping maintained by HOA.
Plenty of storage space, two-car garage with Garage Tek organizational system, ample parking for two cars and all the amenities. Washer/dryer hookups in garage AND in upstairs hallway (very convenient to upstairs bedrooms and baths). Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, skylights, walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub and enclosed sitting area. Neutral beige carpet upstairs throughout. Refinished natural wood floors on the first floor.

Please note that there are no bathtubs in the bathrooms. Only shower stalls.

Entire interior recently repainted in earth tones. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Spacious living room/great room with wet bar. Enclosed tiled porch on first floor looking into a private landscaped courtyard. Also an enclosed second floor sitting area/porch off the master bedroom. Both areas large enough to use as personal office space. Less than a block away -- of picturesque Lake Cherokee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 AGNES STREET have any available units?
343 AGNES STREET has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 AGNES STREET have?
Some of 343 AGNES STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 AGNES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
343 AGNES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 AGNES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 343 AGNES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 343 AGNES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 343 AGNES STREET does offer parking.
Does 343 AGNES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 AGNES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 AGNES STREET have a pool?
No, 343 AGNES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 343 AGNES STREET have accessible units?
No, 343 AGNES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 343 AGNES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 AGNES STREET has units with dishwashers.
