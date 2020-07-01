3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104

Amenities

gym pool basketball court volleyball court clubhouse

One bedroom in The Hamptons at Metrowest - Come check out this one bedroom in Metrwoest's best community. Community amenities include 24 hour manned gated entry and security, shopping center, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor basketball courts, 2 swimming pools with a jacuzzi, sand volleyball and beach area, clubhouse, boat ramp and more! Community boarders both Turkey Lake and Metrowest Golf Course!



Most central location! 5 minutes to i4, 408, Turnpike and Valencia Community College West. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!There is a $55 application fee per adult.



Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 for more information.



