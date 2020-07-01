All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104

3417 Westchester Square Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Westchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

gym
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
One bedroom in The Hamptons at Metrowest - Come check out this one bedroom in Metrwoest's best community. Community amenities include 24 hour manned gated entry and security, shopping center, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor basketball courts, 2 swimming pools with a jacuzzi, sand volleyball and beach area, clubhouse, boat ramp and more! Community boarders both Turkey Lake and Metrowest Golf Course!

Most central location! 5 minutes to i4, 408, Turnpike and Valencia Community College West. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 for more information.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3150043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 have any available units?
3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 have?
Some of 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104's amenities include gym, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 offer parking?
No, 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 does not offer parking.
Does 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 have a pool?
Yes, 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 has a pool.
Does 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 have accessible units?
No, 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Westchester Square Blvd 104 does not have units with dishwashers.

