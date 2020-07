Amenities

2 BED 2 BATH APARTMENT LOCATED ON THE 3RD FLOOR READY TO MOVE IN. LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT. NO CARPETS. WALK IN CLOSETS IN BOTH BEDROOMS. LOCATED IN A 24/7 GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO VALENCIA COLLEGE, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, SHOPPING CENTERS AND MUCH MORE. EASY ACCESS TO I-4. SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT TODAY