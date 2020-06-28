All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD

3361 S Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3361 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
For lease just on the market for first time gorgeous, fully furnished, state of the art 4bdrm 2 bath ground floor unit. Television access for everyone! Pre-wiring for cable TV & up to 6 separate phone lines. Upgraded from top to bottom. The Grand Reserve at Kirkman Park is one of Central Florida's most liked communities. Very peaceful community with deluxe amenities which inc. 24hr security guard gate, newly remodeled clubhouse w/business center & conference room, fitness center, sparkling resort type pool with landscaped decks, covered hot tub, tennis courts, car care center & tanning salon. Location! Location! Location! Close proximity of attractions, I-4, Valencia College, Mall of Millenia, Outlet Malls and restaurants. See attached feature list for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach