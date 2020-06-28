3361 S KIRKMAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room car wash area clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

For lease just on the market for first time gorgeous, fully furnished, state of the art 4bdrm 2 bath ground floor unit. Television access for everyone! Pre-wiring for cable TV & up to 6 separate phone lines. Upgraded from top to bottom. The Grand Reserve at Kirkman Park is one of Central Florida's most liked communities. Very peaceful community with deluxe amenities which inc. 24hr security guard gate, newly remodeled clubhouse w/business center & conference room, fitness center, sparkling resort type pool with landscaped decks, covered hot tub, tennis courts, car care center & tanning salon. Location! Location! Location! Close proximity of attractions, I-4, Valencia College, Mall of Millenia, Outlet Malls and restaurants. See attached feature list for details!