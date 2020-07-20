3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD

Amenities

Nice apartment two bedroom, one bathroom in ground floor at Kirkman Rd, one Car Garage included, gated community, very close to Millennia Mall and Universal Studios, direct access to I-4, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan in living room, dryer and washer included. This condo have a Gym, Tennis court, pool, club house. Parking with several visitor parking. Ceramic tile floor in wet areas, wood laminate in hallway, living room, dining room and 2nd bedroom; in the master bedroom has carpet. WATER, VALET TRASH and PEST CONTROL, INCLUDED!!!!!. Power with low bill because the apartment use propane gas for kitchen stove and water heater. *If you want this unit FURNISHED, the monthly rent will be $1250.