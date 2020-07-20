All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD

3355 S Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Location

3355 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
trash valet
Nice apartment two bedroom, one bathroom in ground floor at Kirkman Rd, one Car Garage included, gated community, very close to Millennia Mall and Universal Studios, direct access to I-4, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan in living room, dryer and washer included. This condo have a Gym, Tennis court, pool, club house. Parking with several visitor parking. Ceramic tile floor in wet areas, wood laminate in hallway, living room, dining room and 2nd bedroom; in the master bedroom has carpet. WATER, VALET TRASH and PEST CONTROL, INCLUDED!!!!!. Power with low bill because the apartment use propane gas for kitchen stove and water heater. *If you want this unit FURNISHED, the monthly rent will be $1250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3355 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
