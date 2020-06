Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

High-rise apartment community in the heart of downtown Orlando. Located just off I-4 at the intersection of Magnolia and Livingston, features state-of-the-art amenities, ground-level shops and restaurants, and a pocket park at your doorstep. This innovative metropolitan design provides the convenience of urban living with the feel of a natural environment. Walking distance of Lake Eola and the Central Business District an oasis of modern luxury for the active urban dweller.