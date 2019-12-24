3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY

Amenities

Come see this very spacious WATERFRONT 3 bed/2 bath condominium located in the highly desirable community of The Hamptons at Metrowest! Boasting 3 spacious bedrooms with large walk in closets. Kitchen comes with pantry, breakfast bar, and open concept living room. Experience RESORT STYLE LIVING in one of Orlando's most Picturesque areas. 15 Min from downtown and Disney. 10 Min from Mall at Millennia & Turnpike, few mins to Universal. This condo is in a Gated Community with 24HR Armed and Manned Guard post, a Village Square with Brazilian Cafe and Marketplace, The infamous Teak Bar and Grill, an expansive 4000 sq ft Fitness Center, 2 Swimming pools both with a hot tub Jacuzzi, indoor climate controlled Basketball/Volleyball court, Residence Club w/billiard tables , Business Center, walking trails along Turkey Lake, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, and BBQ/Picnic areas along the lake and throughout the community and much more!!!! Make this your home today! Available April 21, 2020! Call Today to View!