3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY

3344 Corona Village Way · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Corona Village Way, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
Come see this very spacious WATERFRONT 3 bed/2 bath condominium located in the highly desirable community of The Hamptons at Metrowest! Boasting 3 spacious bedrooms with large walk in closets. Kitchen comes with pantry, breakfast bar, and open concept living room. Experience RESORT STYLE LIVING in one of Orlando's most Picturesque areas. 15 Min from downtown and Disney. 10 Min from Mall at Millennia & Turnpike, few mins to Universal. This condo is in a Gated Community with 24HR Armed and Manned Guard post, a Village Square with Brazilian Cafe and Marketplace, The infamous Teak Bar and Grill, an expansive 4000 sq ft Fitness Center, 2 Swimming pools both with a hot tub Jacuzzi, indoor climate controlled Basketball/Volleyball court, Residence Club w/billiard tables , Business Center, walking trails along Turkey Lake, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, and BBQ/Picnic areas along the lake and throughout the community and much more!!!! Make this your home today! Available April 21, 2020! Call Today to View!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have any available units?
3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have?
Some of 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY offer parking?
No, 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY has a pool.
Does 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3344 CORONA VILLAGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
