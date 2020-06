Amenities

patio / balcony extra storage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Absolutely wonderful house situated in the Orlando area near to John Young Pkwy. This house was freshly painted inside and out and features a brand new roof! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house offers a spacious, bright and open floor plan with vinyl flooring in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms! Washer and dyer are included for your convenience. Enjoy an extra large screened in patio with a private fence for entertainment and extra storage shelter outside.