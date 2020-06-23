All apartments in Orlando
3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203

3318 Greenwich Village Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Greenwich Village Blvd, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 Available 02/01/19 Metro West 2/2 Condo - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo available now in great Metrowest community of the Hamptons! Located off Robert Trent Jones Blvd & Metrowest Blvd. The community is convenient to local shopping, dining and schools. Very close to Valencia Community College (West campus)Quick access to Kirkman, I-4 and the 408 and Universal Studios. This unit includes a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and washer/dryer. It has private entrance on the 1st floor with bedrooms & living area on the 2nd floor, Cathedral ceiling and spacious living room w/built-ins & computer area. Each room has walk-in closet. There are 2 community swimming pools and spas, large fitness center, in-door basketball court, volleyball courts, clubhouse, a bar and grill, and a 24-Hour Manned Guard Gate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3764864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 have any available units?
3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 have?
Some of 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 offer parking?
No, 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 have a pool?
Yes, 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 has a pool.
Does 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 have accessible units?
No, 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Greenwich Village Blvd. Apt. 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
