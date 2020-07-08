All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

3301 SOHO STREET

3301 Soho Street · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Soho Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing Condo!! Located in the desirable community of The Hamptons at Metrowest! This End Unit Condo/ with 2 bedrooms 2 baths with a spacious loft, plenty of light of windows that bring the natural light into the living area, kitchen, dinette, With 1 car attached garage plus private driveway. Situated in a corner building with a gathering area just outside the door and just steps away from the South pool. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet ***Hamptons at Metrowest community has 24 hour guarded gated security, fitness center, 2 pools with spas, clubhouse, lakeside boardwalk, fishing, bicycle park areas, gazebos and grilling areas right in front of Turkey Lake with an beautiful Sunset.Less than 15 minutes to downtown,near Universal Studios, Millennia Mall, Orlando International Airport. A rated school districts, RESORT STYLE LIVING! Available 9/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 SOHO STREET have any available units?
3301 SOHO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 SOHO STREET have?
Some of 3301 SOHO STREET's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 SOHO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3301 SOHO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 SOHO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3301 SOHO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3301 SOHO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3301 SOHO STREET offers parking.
Does 3301 SOHO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 SOHO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 SOHO STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3301 SOHO STREET has a pool.
Does 3301 SOHO STREET have accessible units?
No, 3301 SOHO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 SOHO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 SOHO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

