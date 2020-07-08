3301 SOHO STREET

Amenities

Amazing Condo!! Located in the desirable community of The Hamptons at Metrowest! This End Unit Condo/ with 2 bedrooms 2 baths with a spacious loft, plenty of light of windows that bring the natural light into the living area, kitchen, dinette, With 1 car attached garage plus private driveway. Situated in a corner building with a gathering area just outside the door and just steps away from the South pool. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet ***Hamptons at Metrowest community has 24 hour guarded gated security, fitness center, 2 pools with spas, clubhouse, lakeside boardwalk, fishing, bicycle park areas, gazebos and grilling areas right in front of Turkey Lake with an beautiful Sunset.Less than 15 minutes to downtown,near Universal Studios, Millennia Mall, Orlando International Airport. A rated school districts, RESORT STYLE LIVING! Available 9/1/2020