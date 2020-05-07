All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD

3282 Semoran Boulevard · (407) 405-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3282 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Wimbledon Park 2br 2ba SECOND FLOOR unit, recently updated! Located in this GATED COMMUNITY near to the Orlando International Airport, this home offers NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW PLANK VINYL FLOORING, FRESH PAINT throughout, UPDATED A/C. Master bedroom boasts spacious walk in closet and there are updated dual flush (water saving) toilets in the bathrooms. Living/dining room combo, PRIVATE SCREENED IN BALCONY overlooking the grounds of Wimbledon Park. Community features include pool, 6 tennis courts, gym/lounge, clubhouse and on site laundry facilities. This unit is MOVE IN READY! Call to schedule your showing today... Priced to rent quickly. HOA application required. Fee $75 per adult. No washer/dryer connections. Must use onsite laundry or laundromat. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity