3282 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Wimbledon Park 2br 2ba SECOND FLOOR unit, recently updated! Located in this GATED COMMUNITY near to the Orlando International Airport, this home offers NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW PLANK VINYL FLOORING, FRESH PAINT throughout, UPDATED A/C. Master bedroom boasts spacious walk in closet and there are updated dual flush (water saving) toilets in the bathrooms. Living/dining room combo, PRIVATE SCREENED IN BALCONY overlooking the grounds of Wimbledon Park. Community features include pool, 6 tennis courts, gym/lounge, clubhouse and on site laundry facilities. This unit is MOVE IN READY! Call to schedule your showing today... Priced to rent quickly. HOA application required. Fee $75 per adult. No washer/dryer connections. Must use onsite laundry or laundromat. Sorry, no pets.