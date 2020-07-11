3234 S Semoran Blvd Unit 21

Amenities

WIMBLEDON PARK CONDO - PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019



~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION, & RESERVE IT NOW~



Gated Community! Well maintained, quiet community with amenities including tennis courts, fitness center, pool, large clubhouse, and dedicated parking spaces. Second-floor unit. This home features large bedrooms and 1 full bath. Open concept great room for your living and dining spaces. Slider doors lead out to a screened balcony perfect for enjoyment and extra storage. Nice view of the large, grassy open space. These buildings are solid block construction. Great school district. Wimbledon is in close proximity to the airport and a short drive to 408 and 528.



**COA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community may require an additional application, fees, and approval to move-in.



