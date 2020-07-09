All apartments in Orlando
323 Desoto Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

323 Desoto Cir

323 Desoto Circle · No Longer Available
Location

323 Desoto Circle, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
- All wood floor through out the house.
-Granite counter top
-4 bed 3 bath + an office + breakfast room
2 door passthrough garage + 4 more parking off the street.
TWO Living Spaces, PLUS a Bonus Room for entertaining or family to spread out, a true Chef's Kitchen with large Island and Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel appliances, Pendant Lighting and more! There is also a true home office space. The location of this property is ideal! For dog lovers, there is the Ivanhoe park along the waterfront, just outside the front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Desoto Cir have any available units?
323 Desoto Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Desoto Cir have?
Some of 323 Desoto Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Desoto Cir currently offering any rent specials?
323 Desoto Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Desoto Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Desoto Cir is pet friendly.
Does 323 Desoto Cir offer parking?
Yes, 323 Desoto Cir offers parking.
Does 323 Desoto Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Desoto Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Desoto Cir have a pool?
No, 323 Desoto Cir does not have a pool.
Does 323 Desoto Cir have accessible units?
No, 323 Desoto Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Desoto Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Desoto Cir has units with dishwashers.

