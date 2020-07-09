323 Desoto Cir

Amenities
- All wood floor through out the house.
-Granite counter top
-4 bed 3 bath + an office + breakfast room
2 door passthrough garage + 4 more parking off the street.
TWO Living Spaces, PLUS a Bonus Room for entertaining or family to spread out, a true Chef's Kitchen with large Island and Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel appliances, Pendant Lighting and more! There is also a true home office space. The location of this property is ideal! For dog lovers, there is the Ivanhoe park along the waterfront, just outside the front door.