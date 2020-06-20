3223 S Semoran Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

2 Bedroom Apartment Near Resident Exclusive Lake - Property Id: 247667



Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment located in luxury community. Make Aria Beach Apartments your next home with a desirable location on the heart of Semoran Blvd. It is minutes away the airport and downtown Orlando, as well as it has shopping centers and convenience stores walking distance from your complex.



This 2 bedroom apartment is located on Lake Frederika. It is a ground floor, with wood like vinyl throughout. It has a spacious living room, dinning, and kitchen with a cute patio. Each bedroom has a huge walk in closet.



Right now we have a great special for this unit of 50% OFF the application price PLUS one month FREE of rent and NO admin fee!



Apply, reserve, and move in on Friday to lock this deal.



Visit our leasing office and ask for Maria

3211 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL, 32822

407-603-2888

maria.blasini@mckinley.com



*Equal Housing Opportunity*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247667

Property Id 247667



(RLNE5654595)