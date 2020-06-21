All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202

3213 Greenwich Village Boulevard · (407) 395-4714 ext. 115
Location

3213 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 · Avail. Jul 3

$1,490

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 Available 07/03/20 HUGE 2 bed condo located at Metrowest area in a 24 hour manned guard gate. - HUGE 2 BEDROOMS both with walk-in closets, living room has tile floor, built-ins and vaulted ceilings. Nice second floor condo located in 24 hour manned guard gate and close to restaurants, supermarket, pharmacy and much more! The community (The Hamptons at Metrowest) offers lots of amenities as 2 community swimming pools and spas, large fitness center, in-door basketball court, volleyball courts, clubhouse, a bar and grill. Must see it!

Hiawassee or Kirkman to Arnold Palmer Drive to the Hamptons at Metrowest

ROOM DETAILS
Family Room 12 x 14 Tile Floor

(RLNE5832077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 have any available units?
3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 have?
Some of 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 offer parking?
No, 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 has a pool.
Does 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
