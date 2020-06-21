Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym pool basketball court volleyball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill volleyball court

3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202 Available 07/03/20 HUGE 2 bed condo located at Metrowest area in a 24 hour manned guard gate. - HUGE 2 BEDROOMS both with walk-in closets, living room has tile floor, built-ins and vaulted ceilings. Nice second floor condo located in 24 hour manned guard gate and close to restaurants, supermarket, pharmacy and much more! The community (The Hamptons at Metrowest) offers lots of amenities as 2 community swimming pools and spas, large fitness center, in-door basketball court, volleyball courts, clubhouse, a bar and grill. Must see it!



DRIVING DIRECTIONS

Hiawassee or Kirkman to Arnold Palmer Drive to the Hamptons at Metrowest



ROOM DETAILS

Family Room 12 x 14 Tile Floor



(RLNE5832077)