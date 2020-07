Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the beautiful Brandywine community. This two story unit includes Spanish tile flooring, washer and dryer, and a beautiful, private outdoor patio. Perfect place to entertain friends and family. Wonderful location right in the heart of College Park.

This community has a swimming pool and gazebo and beautiful views of the Dubsdread golf course. Walk to shops and restaurants.