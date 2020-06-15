All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:14 AM

3211 Anderson Pl

3211 Anderson Place · (407) 682-8673 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3211 Anderson Place, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Underhill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3211 Anderson Pl · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

3211 Anderson Pl Available 06/15/20 ORLANDO: Convenient to Downtown!! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Adorable home in great location! This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with plenty of space at 1128sf. The kitchen, dining room and bath have tile flooring. The living room has wood floors and built-in shelving. The 2 bedrooms have wood flooring and built-in shelving in the closets. The large yard is fully fenced and there is a 1 car garage.
This home, which is located near The 408 and Lake Underhill, off of S. Crystal Lake Dr., is just 5-7 minutes from downtown Orlando. This gives you access to all the amenities the city has to offer!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
All Appliances
Living Room
Dining Room
Fenced Yard
Ceiling Fans
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceramic and Hardwood Flooring
Backyard Access from Kitchen/Dining Area
1 Car Garage
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Lake Como Elementary
Howard Middle
Boone High

Pets are allowed, 30lbs or less - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2103710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Anderson Pl have any available units?
3211 Anderson Pl has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 Anderson Pl have?
Some of 3211 Anderson Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Anderson Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Anderson Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Anderson Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Anderson Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Anderson Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3211 Anderson Pl does offer parking.
Does 3211 Anderson Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 Anderson Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Anderson Pl have a pool?
No, 3211 Anderson Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Anderson Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 3211 Anderson Pl has accessible units.
Does 3211 Anderson Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Anderson Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
