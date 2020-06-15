Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

3211 Anderson Pl Available 06/15/20 ORLANDO: Convenient to Downtown!! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Adorable home in great location! This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with plenty of space at 1128sf. The kitchen, dining room and bath have tile flooring. The living room has wood floors and built-in shelving. The 2 bedrooms have wood flooring and built-in shelving in the closets. The large yard is fully fenced and there is a 1 car garage.

This home, which is located near The 408 and Lake Underhill, off of S. Crystal Lake Dr., is just 5-7 minutes from downtown Orlando. This gives you access to all the amenities the city has to offer!



FEATURES:

All Appliances

Living Room

Dining Room

Fenced Yard

Ceiling Fans

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceramic and Hardwood Flooring

Backyard Access from Kitchen/Dining Area

1 Car Garage

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Lake Como Elementary

Howard Middle

Boone High



Pets are allowed, 30lbs or less - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



