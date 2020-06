Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

2/2 Condo In Wimbledon Community - This second floor 2/2 condo is located off of Semoran Blvd. Shopping, schools and the airport are close by. This home features a bedroom split plan, large screened porch, washer and dryer hookups, community pool and much more. No pets are permitted.



(RLNE5848604)