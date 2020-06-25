All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE

3158 Plaza Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Colonial Town Center
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3158 Plaza Terrace Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
Audubon Place City Condominiums is a quiet neighborhood, with peaceful residence, this community provides a pool and fitness center and its located among many shops, restaurants, etc. Walking distance to a movie theater, bike trails, Fashion Square Mall, Baldwin Park and much more. Close to Downtown Orlando and all major highways, this modern 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo provides that updated living you have been looking for; the location you have been waiting for at the price that you have been wishing for! AVAILABLE: MARCH 1! DONT MISS OUT, DONT DELAY! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have any available units?
3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach