3158 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool media room

Audubon Place City Condominiums is a quiet neighborhood, with peaceful residence, this community provides a pool and fitness center and its located among many shops, restaurants, etc. Walking distance to a movie theater, bike trails, Fashion Square Mall, Baldwin Park and much more. Close to Downtown Orlando and all major highways, this modern 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo provides that updated living you have been looking for; the location you have been waiting for at the price that you have been wishing for! AVAILABLE: MARCH 1! DONT MISS OUT, DONT DELAY! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY