Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3149 Split Willow Drive ORANGE

3149 Split Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3149 Split Willow Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
The Willows

Amenities

garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
3149 Split Willow Drive ORANGE Available 07/01/20 3/2 Half Duplex For Rent at 3149 Split Willow Drive Orlando, FL 32808 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwashwer and Disposal, Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Silver Star Road East of Pine Hills Road; Left onto Willow Bend Blvd.; Left onto Split Willow Drive.

(RLNE3809552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

