31 Stymie Place

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Classic Charm and Elegance! - Swept away by this classic beauty! Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace (woodburning inoperable), wood shutters, separate dining room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and an office off one of the bedrooms and a surprising amount of storage for the size. There's an enclosed florida/bonus room with washer and dryer hook-up and a 1 car garage. All this 1940's charm updated with newer electric, plumbing, ac and roof with a remodeled kitchen and bath - you too will be swept away...Dubsdread Golf Course is around the corner along with I4, Downtown, Shopping, Dining, Public Transportation, convenient to all!



No Pets Allowed



