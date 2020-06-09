All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 31 Stymie Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
31 Stymie Place
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

31 Stymie Place

31 Stymie Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31 Stymie Place, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic Charm and Elegance! - Swept away by this classic beauty! Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace (woodburning inoperable), wood shutters, separate dining room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and an office off one of the bedrooms and a surprising amount of storage for the size. There's an enclosed florida/bonus room with washer and dryer hook-up and a 1 car garage. All this 1940's charm updated with newer electric, plumbing, ac and roof with a remodeled kitchen and bath - you too will be swept away...Dubsdread Golf Course is around the corner along with I4, Downtown, Shopping, Dining, Public Transportation, convenient to all!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1971588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Stymie Place have any available units?
31 Stymie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Stymie Place have?
Some of 31 Stymie Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Stymie Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 Stymie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Stymie Place pet-friendly?
No, 31 Stymie Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 31 Stymie Place offer parking?
Yes, 31 Stymie Place offers parking.
Does 31 Stymie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Stymie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Stymie Place have a pool?
No, 31 Stymie Place does not have a pool.
Does 31 Stymie Place have accessible units?
No, 31 Stymie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Stymie Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Stymie Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach