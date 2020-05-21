3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court clubhouse bbq/grill

2 Bedroom - 2 1/2 Bathroom Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, corner unit condo. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, newer appliances, in-unit laundry and large screened in patio and small storage room.



On bus-line and walking distance from grocery and all other shopping. Close to Airport, 528, 408 and 417.



$1,400 per month/$1,400 security deposit (min $4,000 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). NO Pets! $50 application fee per adult. Includes credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



