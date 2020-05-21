All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104

3047 Oak Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

3047 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
2 Bedroom - 2 1/2 Bathroom Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, corner unit condo. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, newer appliances, in-unit laundry and large screened in patio and small storage room.

On bus-line and walking distance from grocery and all other shopping. Close to Airport, 528, 408 and 417.

$1,400 per month/$1,400 security deposit (min $4,000 combined gross income monthly needed to be considered). NO Pets! $50 application fee per adult. Includes credit check, rental history, background/criminal check, etc. Move in costs include 1 months Rent, Sec Dep, and $95 Admin Fee. Call Ellis Group Realty @ 407-960-4545 or send email to info@egrealty.com to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 have any available units?
3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 have?
Some of 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 Oak Park Way Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.

