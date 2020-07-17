All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303

2954 S Semoran Blvd · (407) 343-8137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2954 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Beautiful condo on 1st floor with tennis court views available now . . . - 2/2 remodeled condo on 1st floor, with large enclosed patio, fireplace, breakfast bar, Granite counter tops, Tile flooring through-out except BR's is carpet, new tubs, new vanities, and new kitchen cabinets. No pets permitted.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition. Tenants have to approved by the HOA at $65 per person.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Mark Cline (407) 697-5497

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2161993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 have any available units?
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 have?
Some of 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 currently offering any rent specials?
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 pet-friendly?
No, 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 offer parking?
No, 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 does not offer parking.
Does 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 have a pool?
No, 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 does not have a pool.
Does 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 have accessible units?
No, 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity