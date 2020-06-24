2914 Harrison Ave

Amenities

College Park - Get Busy Living the College Park lifestyle! This 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom has tons of charm with original hardwood floors, separate living and dining rooms, sunroom, fully equipped kitchen, master bedroom can fit a king sized bed, one-car garage, and large partially fenced yard. Just minutes to Edgewater drive shopping district with lot of restaurants and bars. Minutes to downtown, Winter Park, and major highways. Sorry, no dogs, maybe a cat. Lawn care not included. Tenants will be required to have renters insurance including water/sewage damage and property coverage.



(RLNE2051454)