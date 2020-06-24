All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

2914 Harrison Ave

2914 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Harrison Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
College Park - Get Busy Living the College Park lifestyle! This 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom has tons of charm with original hardwood floors, separate living and dining rooms, sunroom, fully equipped kitchen, master bedroom can fit a king sized bed, one-car garage, and large partially fenced yard. Just minutes to Edgewater drive shopping district with lot of restaurants and bars. Minutes to downtown, Winter Park, and major highways. Sorry, no dogs, maybe a cat. Lawn care not included. Tenants will be required to have renters insurance including water/sewage damage and property coverage.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2051454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Harrison Ave have any available units?
2914 Harrison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2914 Harrison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Harrison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Harrison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Harrison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Harrison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Harrison Ave offers parking.
Does 2914 Harrison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Harrison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Harrison Ave have a pool?
No, 2914 Harrison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Harrison Ave have accessible units?
No, 2914 Harrison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Harrison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Harrison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Harrison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 Harrison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
