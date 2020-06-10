29 W STEELE STREET

Amenities

This home is a rare gem - newer construction, modern design AND a superb location in College Park. Because of its ideal location, Matthew Park, historic Dubsdread Golf Course, and Princeton Elementary are a quick walk from the home. Even more entertainment, dining, and shopping is along College Park's famous Edgewater Drive - less than a mile from the home. The modern feel on the exterior of the home is carried inside with high ceilings, an open design, and designer selected flooring, lighting and color schemes. The magnificent kitchen features quartz countertops, an under mount microwave, Energy Star appliances, sleek cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Uniform tile flooring that flows from the kitchen to the dining & living areas adds to the openness & flexibility of the home. The oversized layout of the master suite provides room for a sitting area with views of the beautifully landscaped backyard. Inside the master bathroom are dual vanities, a walk-in-shower, and expansive closet space. Two nicely sized bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, an elegant guest bath, and a half bath, display the same level of upgraded design. Another convenient feature of this home is the large indoor laundry room with work space and a sink. College Park is known as a great destination in Central Florida for the easy access to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Ivanhoe Village, and I-4. This home is also close to AdventHealth's Orlando campus and the cultural attractions in Loch Haven Park.