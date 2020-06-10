All apartments in Orlando
29 W STEELE STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

29 W STEELE STREET

29 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 Steele Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is a rare gem - newer construction, modern design AND a superb location in College Park. Because of its ideal location, Matthew Park, historic Dubsdread Golf Course, and Princeton Elementary are a quick walk from the home. Even more entertainment, dining, and shopping is along College Park's famous Edgewater Drive - less than a mile from the home. The modern feel on the exterior of the home is carried inside with high ceilings, an open design, and designer selected flooring, lighting and color schemes. The magnificent kitchen features quartz countertops, an under mount microwave, Energy Star appliances, sleek cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Uniform tile flooring that flows from the kitchen to the dining & living areas adds to the openness & flexibility of the home. The oversized layout of the master suite provides room for a sitting area with views of the beautifully landscaped backyard. Inside the master bathroom are dual vanities, a walk-in-shower, and expansive closet space. Two nicely sized bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, an elegant guest bath, and a half bath, display the same level of upgraded design. Another convenient feature of this home is the large indoor laundry room with work space and a sink. College Park is known as a great destination in Central Florida for the easy access to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Ivanhoe Village, and I-4. This home is also close to AdventHealth's Orlando campus and the cultural attractions in Loch Haven Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 W STEELE STREET have any available units?
29 W STEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 W STEELE STREET have?
Some of 29 W STEELE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 W STEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
29 W STEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 W STEELE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 29 W STEELE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 29 W STEELE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 29 W STEELE STREET offers parking.
Does 29 W STEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 W STEELE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 W STEELE STREET have a pool?
No, 29 W STEELE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 29 W STEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 29 W STEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 29 W STEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 W STEELE STREET has units with dishwashers.

