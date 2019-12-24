All apartments in Orlando
29 E. Spruce St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29 E. Spruce St

29 E Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 E Spruce Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in the heart of College Park. Renovated with new appliances, countertops, and flooring. Washer and dryer included for all of your washing and drying needs. Parking for two cars, plus street parking is allowed. Just a nice stroll away from all of the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.

Available March 1, 2019. Call for showing. Must be scheduled with current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 E. Spruce St have any available units?
29 E. Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 E. Spruce St have?
Some of 29 E. Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 E. Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
29 E. Spruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 E. Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 29 E. Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 29 E. Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 29 E. Spruce St does offer parking.
Does 29 E. Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 E. Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 E. Spruce St have a pool?
No, 29 E. Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 29 E. Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 29 E. Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 29 E. Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 E. Spruce St has units with dishwashers.
