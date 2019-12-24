29 E. Spruce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Enjoy this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit in the heart of College Park. Renovated with new appliances, countertops, and flooring. Washer and dryer included for all of your washing and drying needs. Parking for two cars, plus street parking is allowed. Just a nice stroll away from all of the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.



Available March 1, 2019. Call for showing. Must be scheduled with current tenant.