2865 POLANA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Great location in desirable Metrowest gated community of Vistas at Stonebridge Commons. Enjoy most sought after end unit convenience and natural light with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. All appliances included. Luxury master suite has 11x5 walk-in closet and 11x10 private bath with garden tub and dual sinks. Convenient upstairs laundry closet. Short walk to community pool and fitness center. Walk to shops, banking and Walmart Supercenter as well as nearby golf course. Short drive to all attractions and major roadways.