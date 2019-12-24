All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 15 2020

2865 POLANA STREET

2865 Polana Street · No Longer Available
Location

2865 Polana Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great location in desirable Metrowest gated community of Vistas at Stonebridge Commons. Enjoy most sought after end unit convenience and natural light with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. All appliances included. Luxury master suite has 11x5 walk-in closet and 11x10 private bath with garden tub and dual sinks. Convenient upstairs laundry closet. Short walk to community pool and fitness center. Walk to shops, banking and Walmart Supercenter as well as nearby golf course. Short drive to all attractions and major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 POLANA STREET have any available units?
2865 POLANA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2865 POLANA STREET have?
Some of 2865 POLANA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 POLANA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2865 POLANA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 POLANA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2865 POLANA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2865 POLANA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2865 POLANA STREET offers parking.
Does 2865 POLANA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2865 POLANA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 POLANA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2865 POLANA STREET has a pool.
Does 2865 POLANA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2865 POLANA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 POLANA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2865 POLANA STREET has units with dishwashers.
